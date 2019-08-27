Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $388,446 as Stock Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Has Lowered Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stake by $3.19 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 27,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 254,327 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.03 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Capital Investment Management Lc owns 5,683 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.02% or 49,609 shares. Signaturefd owns 26,744 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pl Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 20,000 shares. Northeast Investment holds 1.8% or 211,967 shares in its portfolio. 4,044 are held by Quantum Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 34,367 are held by Arga Mngmt L P. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Fl Mngmt reported 129,741 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 8,296 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 66,112 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 19,840 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.14M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton holds 0.01% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) or 10,342 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Grace And White Ny has invested 0.24% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.27% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Group owns 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 7,073 shares. 94,011 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company. Legal & General Group Public Llc holds 0% or 1,837 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com owns 497,358 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 16,196 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 4,030 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares to 176,191 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.