Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Computer Programs & Sys Co (CPSI) Valuation Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc Co (CPSI) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 149,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 138,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 9,045 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 29,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 1.24M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,040 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions accumulated 0% or 1,642 shares. The California-based Francisco Mngmt Lp has invested 97.8% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 23,100 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Crawford Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 121,942 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company stated it has 20,400 shares. 116,528 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Lp. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.58% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 27,780 shares. 160,020 are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Co. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 59,980 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 30,325 shares stake.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp Com (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 106,009 shares to 317,817 shares, valued at $20.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A) by 83,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,875 shares, and cut its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Paradigm Fin Ltd Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,478 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Axa holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.18 million shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co invested in 22,655 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Svcs has invested 1.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Uss Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartford reported 1.32% stake. Garland Capital Mngmt Inc has 2.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kings Point Management has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 33,600 shares or 5.9% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mngmt One Co owns 2.11 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Inc invested in 0.18% or 10,456 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 118,422 shares.