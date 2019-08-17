Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $1.13 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake By $14.55 Million

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 48.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 14,129 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 15,054 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 29,183 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 30.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 163,500 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 369,500 shares with $33.23 million value, down from 533,000 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $6.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 891,178 shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 9,077 shares to 22,047 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 26,196 shares and now owns 62,113 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Convergence Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stephens Ar accumulated 353,049 shares or 0.68% of the stock. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.01% or 17,942 shares. 6,150 were reported by Rdl. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,785 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Connecticut-based Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 3.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 19,230 shares. Montecito Natl Bank invested in 31,570 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt invested in 55,175 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 128,211 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested in 398,259 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 2.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,042 shares. Washington Retail Bank reported 32,925 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 65,817 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 163,873 shares. 79,263 are held by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Loeb Prns reported 150 shares stake. Macquarie stated it has 38,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 169,124 shares. Prelude Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,197 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 420,352 shares. Profund Advisors Limited stated it has 5,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,570 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment, Sweden-based fund reported 5,246 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 22.54% above currents $79.16 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58 million for 11.44 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.