Institute For Wealth Management Has Cut Its Sanofi (SNY) Position by $855,096 as Stock Price Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Valuation Rose, Millennium Management Has Lifted Holding

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 1337.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 384,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 412,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.19 million, up from 28,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 536,279 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 7,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 1.37 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – SANOFI – FDA APPROVED SANOFI’S TOUJEO (INSULIN GLARGINE 300 UNITS/ML) MAX SOLOSTAR; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/04/2018 – Berkeley Lights’ Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Appoint Emmanuel Babeau as Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanofi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “J&J’s Tuberculosis Drug Gets FDA Nod for Adolescent Patients – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi delivered solid growth in Q2 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.