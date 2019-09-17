Institute For Wealth Management Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Position by $688,215; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding Maintained by Stack Financial Management Inc

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 16,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 9.28M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 556,594 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Mngmt owns 131,913 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Canal Insur accumulated 166,050 shares. Dt Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 111,779 shares. Accredited owns 26,750 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln Cap Lc has 10,777 shares. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 81,848 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 409,475 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 299,153 shares. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.1% or 9,625 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 9,729 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Navellier Associate invested in 71,050 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Motco owns 0.44% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 109,471 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 20.80 million shares to 30,347 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 5,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,883 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,224 shares to 197,859 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,699 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

