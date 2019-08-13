Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $638,568; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 4,131 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 2.15 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi owns 91,381 shares. Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Limited Com reported 3.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Inc reported 413,089 shares. Cypress Cap reported 18,572 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 173,626 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 891,754 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank reported 68 shares stake. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.21% or 27,586 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Inc owns 28,972 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Navellier & owns 1.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,863 shares. Btr Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bowen Hanes And has 1.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 123,770 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $542.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG).