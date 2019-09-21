Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $302,898; As Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Shares Rose, Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Position

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 30,094 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 32,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 794,082 shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,005 shares to 58,335 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 6,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

