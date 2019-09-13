Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $20.40 Billion; Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.22 Million; Market Value Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 99.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 100.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 24/05/2018 – Goldman’s Rising Stars Told to Chill; 15/05/2018 – COMSTOCK METALS LTD CSL.V -STEVEN H. GOLDMAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin expects the S&P 500’s return on equity to rise to 17.6 percent for 2018, its highest since 2007; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 59,853 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12 million, down from 67,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline holds 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 18,625 shares. Chem National Bank holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 32,853 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 460 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 24,527 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,904 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd reported 3.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Caprock Gp holds 5,195 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 1,598 shares. Davis accumulated 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 188,300 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security National Trust Com has invested 1.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 232,556 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc invested in 0.49% or 17,630 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,669 shares to 105,566 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (NYSE:DUK) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,236 shares to 9,838 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 15,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent stated it has 4,096 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 8,366 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 9,880 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 6,154 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Natixis holds 0.01% or 9,094 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Natl Bank stated it has 5,591 shares. 17,086 are owned by Addison Capital Co. Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Janney Cap Lc reported 0.47% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Manhattan reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 4,801 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 3,906 shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 3,794 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.