Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $849,690; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 12.30 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares to 15,946 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.08 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department accumulated 168,268 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Lc owns 143,903 shares. Northpointe owns 168,967 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.93% or 213,190 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.58% or 432,293 shares. Gm Advisory Grp holds 18,544 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20.12M shares. Becker Cap stated it has 1.28 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca accumulated 134,826 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd holds 17,985 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 241,117 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Court Place Advsr Ltd Com has 3.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Company owns 11,630 shares.

