Institute For Wealth Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $636,433; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 10,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 42,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $268.36. About 364,935 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2,500 shares. Stifel Fin invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 13,585 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 10,213 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.19% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 136,910 shares. North Star accumulated 4,729 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 6,840 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 51,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 3,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Greenleaf holds 937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 505,868 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.05% or 12,901 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 16,566 shares to 26,983 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Communication invested in 394,621 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 177,825 are held by Vantage Inv Partners Limited Liability Co. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.79% or 90,576 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 152,020 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.29% stake. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 235,442 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.31M shares. Ironwood Finance Lc has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Merriman Wealth Management Lc accumulated 16,484 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 42,945 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 31,828 shares or 1.16% of the stock. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amg Funds Ltd Company has invested 1.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ashford Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argent Management has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

