Institute For Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; As Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Shares Declined, Needham Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $800,000

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 497,041 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 4,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,634 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 74,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 13.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold TTMI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20,500 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,908 shares to 35,946 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.