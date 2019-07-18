Institute For Wealth Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $14.28 Million; Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Its Holding by $653,300 as Stock Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 15.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26 million, down from 228,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 4.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 10,728 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd reported 397 shares. 5,075 were reported by Alley Com Limited Liability Com. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 14,171 shares. Synovus Corporation invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackrock owns 188.89M shares. Provident stated it has 4,858 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 62,366 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerville Kurt F invested in 133,362 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com Incorporated reported 323,542 shares stake. Hallmark Capital Mgmt accumulated 156,409 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Moreover, Westover Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,981 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 6.70M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 5,853 shares to 7,362 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,974 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.