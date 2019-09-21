Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) have been rivals in the Steel & Iron for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. 20 0.87 N/A 0.89 22.00 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.55 N/A 2.60 15.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insteel Industries Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc. Worthington Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Insteel Industries Inc. is presently more expensive than Worthington Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.3% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Insteel Industries Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Worthington Industries Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Insteel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Worthington Industries Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Insteel Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Worthington Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares and 49.3% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares. Insteel Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, 5.5% are Worthington Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. has -19.65% weaker performance while Worthington Industries Inc. has 15.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc. beats Insteel Industries Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.