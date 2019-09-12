Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Reaches $22.02 After 9.00% Up Move; Inter Parfums Has 1.4 Sentiment

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 102 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 73 sold and decreased stock positions in Inter Parfums Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 16.22 million shares, down from 16.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Inter Parfums Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 46 Increased: 66 New Position: 36.

The stock of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 62,062 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $423.92 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $24.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IIIN worth $38.15 million more.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $89,300 was bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY. Ruth Jon M bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) on Monday, April 22.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $423.92 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 25.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Insteel Industries, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 483 were reported by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 33,200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 60,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 19,800 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability holds 0% or 653 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 33,630 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Stifel has 13,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 24,114 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt owns 75,118 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 28,371 shares. Invesco Limited owns 60,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 121,064 shares.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $21.07M for 24.74 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.26% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 72,262 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500.