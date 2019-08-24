Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insteel Industries Inc. has 81.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Insteel Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 5.30% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Insteel Industries Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. N/A 20 22.00 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Insteel Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Insteel Industries Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Insteel Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.38

The peers have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. has -19.65% weaker performance while Insteel Industries Inc.’s rivals have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insteel Industries Inc. are 4.5 and 1.7. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insteel Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.78 shows that Insteel Industries Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Insteel Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers beat Insteel Industries Inc.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.