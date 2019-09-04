Insteel Industries (IIIN) to pay $0.03 on Sep 27, 2019; Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Sentiment Is 1.78

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 58 reduced and sold stock positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 31.30 million shares, up from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cardiovascular Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 50.

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Insteel Industries Inc's current price of $18.10 translates into 0.17% yield. Insteel Industries Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 76,242 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Insteel Industries, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Wellington Management Llp holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 584,459 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.01% or 14,350 shares. 257,064 were reported by Northern. The Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 1.56% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Mutual Of America Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 522 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 12,399 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 42,673 shares. Interest Gru reported 13,775 shares stake. Alphaone Investment Service Ltd holds 0.76% or 60,781 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 226,715 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $341.37 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. 5,000 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares with value of $89,300 were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY. Shares for $19,921 were bought by Ruth Jon M on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Crude Rebounds on Trade Optimism – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for 143,828 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 79,650 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 51,378 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 512,656 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earnings Match Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019

The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 269,877 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500.