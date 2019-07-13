Insteel Industries (IIIN) Shares Declined While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut Position; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.89 Million

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 20,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,995 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 115,900 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 7,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 9,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 51,642 shares to 119,228 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 12,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited Com reported 916 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 641 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Commerce holds 0% or 60 shares. Central Asset Investments And Mngmt (Hk) holds 7.42% or 10,750 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,657 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 29,720 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.64% stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 35,586 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has 930 shares. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll Assocs Incorporated reported 15 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md has 13.02M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 200,496 shares. Prudential owns 10,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 162,635 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $77.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,587 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. On Monday, April 22 Ruth Jon M bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 1,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 257,064 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 1,973 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Ls Investment Ltd Llc holds 537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 113,286 shares. Robotti Robert reported 225,160 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Capital Fund holds 0% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 131,606 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 105,143 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs.