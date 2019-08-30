Insteel (IIIN) Stake Held by Bruce & Co Inc; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Its At&T (T) Holding by $318,835

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 16.52M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 26,100 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. Ruth Jon M had bought 1,100 shares worth $19,921.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Isn’t Giving Up On Williams-Sonoma, But Tariffs Are A Concern – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

