Insteel (IIIN) Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Increased Position by $600,000; Cognios Capital Holding in Walmart (WMT) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 50,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.81. About 2.13 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 6,370 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY had bought 5,000 shares worth $89,300 on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 28,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 48,800 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 2.72 million shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 18,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,973 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,865 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 131,606 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested in 0% or 584,459 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Stifel Corp invested in 0% or 11,289 shares. Citadel Ltd Com has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Ameriprise Financial reported 113,286 shares. Pnc Services holds 0% or 2,028 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 51,817 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares to 27,379 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.