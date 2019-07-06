Insteel (IIIN) Position Held by Bruce & Co Inc; As La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Share Price Rose, Tang Capital Management Increased Position by $6.36 Million

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 63,725 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 177,812 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 78.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.16% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS $125M ROYALTY PACT WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY; 06/03/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS DATA ON GIAPREZA FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC); 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr $2.22; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acu

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought 5,000 shares worth $89,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 15,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group owns 153,998 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,804 shares. Robotti Robert reported 1.66% stake. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 146,550 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 54,219 shares. 31,028 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,155 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 1,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,265 activity. Another trade for 2.06 million shares valued at $11.72M was sold by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $16,694 was bought by Chawla Lakhmir S. $30,825 worth of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares were bought by CARVER JENNIFER. Rolke James also bought $9,746 worth of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) on Wednesday, January 9. $6.99M worth of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) was bought by TANG KEVIN C.