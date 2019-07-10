Insteel (IIIN) Holder Bruce & Co Boosted Its Holding; Rdl Financial Boosted Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) as Stock Rose

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 21,664 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 92,915 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SEI’s Al Chiaradonna Receives Temple University’s Accounting Achievement Award – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “High-Net-Worth Investors Rank Personalization and Trust as Most Important Factors for Productive Advisor Relationships – Insurance News Net” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL also bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242,956 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP owns 251,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,187 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 2,183 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4.19 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 45,665 shares. Miles holds 0.69% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15,297 shares. Fjarde Ap has 42,383 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated has 84,691 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 57,159 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hillsdale Management owns 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 6,950 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Limited has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K GDS Holdings Ltd For: Jul 31 – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WeedMD Confirms its Licensed and Scalable Outdoor Grow is Coming Online in Early June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. On Monday, April 22 Ruth Jon M bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 1,100 shares.