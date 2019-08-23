Insteel (IIIN) Holder Bruce & Co Has Increased Its Stake by $600,000 as Stock Value Declined; Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) as Valuation Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 1.38 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 43,839 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,495 shares, and has risen its stake in S & P Global.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353. On Sunday, March 31 the insider Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315. $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by de la Bastide Lore. Shares for $7,783 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, June 30. Shares for $796 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Sunday, June 30. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $4,569 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 222,038 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 3,774 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 1.43M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Aldebaran Fincl Inc has invested 0.32% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 13,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Century owns 39,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 12,012 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated. Wealth Architects Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 10,290 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. Ruth Jon M bought $19,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

