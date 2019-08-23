Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Forms $58.23 Double Top; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 61.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 87,368 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 54,358 shares with $4.89M value, down from 141,726 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 131,250 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $11200 highest and $8500 lowest target. $103.83’s average target is 0.36% above currents $103.46 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,288 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 15,304 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 10,761 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Putnam Investments Limited Com has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 5 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 18,740 shares. Coastline Trust invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Uss Inv Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,300 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 308,616 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 3,917 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Coho Partners Limited reported 77,414 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 4,486 shares to 17,374 valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 351,637 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Ishares Inc (EWZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $230.44M for 15.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.