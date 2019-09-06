Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Forms $54.86 Double Top; Oncocyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shorts Raised By 24.07%

Oncocyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had an increase of 24.07% in short interest. OCX’s SI was 943,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.07% from 760,200 shares previously. With 348,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Oncocyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s short sellers to cover OCX’s short positions. The SI to Oncocyte Corporation’s float is 3.12%. The stock decreased 6.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About shares traded. OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has declined 33.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OCX News: 02/04/2018 – ONCOCYTE NAMES CAVAN REDMOND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – ONCOCYTE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED WAYS THAT POTENTIALLY MAY ENHANCE LUNG CANCER SIGNAL IDENTIFIED BY DETERMAVU; 09/03/2018 – Oncocyte Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 58 Days; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/04/2018 – Leading Molecular Diagnostics Executive Ronnie Andrews Appointed to OncoCyte’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 OncoCyte Announces Initial Results of DetermaVu™ Feasibility on New Platforms; Enhancements May Increase Lung Cancer Diagnost; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte: Alfred Kingsley Will Remain a Director; 23/04/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – ON APRIL 17, BOARD DETERMINED TO PROVIDE A 3% SALARY INCREASE TO EMPLOYEES, AND TO CERTAIN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE – CO EXTENDING EVALUATION OF COMMERCIAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS BY DOING A FOLLOW-ON STUDY UTILIZING LARGER SET OF CLINICAL SAMPLES; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte Files Patents for 190 Newly Identified Novel Lung Cancer Biomarkers

More notable recent OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OncoCyte Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Razor Genomics – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OncoCyte Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OncoCyte Provides Mid-Year Update NYSE:OCX – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OncoCyte Announces Successful Results of DetermaVuâ„¢ R&D Validation Study – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of OncoCyte Corporation – OCX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company has market cap of $89.91 million. The firm is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

