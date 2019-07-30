Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped General Motors Company (GM) Stake By $597.98 Million

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. IBP’s profit would be $25.22M giving it 15.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Installed Building Products, Inc.’s analysts see 64.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 184,538 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased General Motors Company (GM) stake by 0.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 16,118 shares as General Motors Company (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 2.76 million shares with $102.38 billion value, up from 2.74M last quarter. General Motors Company now has $57.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 5.01M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/05/2018 – Gridsum Recognized with Three lAl International Advertising Awards; 22/05/2018 – The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM’s Negligence; 08/03/2018 – Top Executives Release Second Research Report Aiming to Increase the Number of Women in STEM; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s auto tariff plan threatens GM’s $7 bln South Korea rescue; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP CONSIDERING 232 TRADE INVESTIGATION OF AUTO IMPORTS ON NATIONAL SECURITY GROUNDS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – A CITY MEDIA AB ACMED.ST – GETS ORDER VIA UNIT GM-GRUPPEN MOVING MESSAGE AB; 21/03/2018 – Govt official says GM Korea finds it hard to share information about global strategies; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.86M are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Shapiro Cap Limited Liability holds 2.76M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 18,201 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 41,665 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd reported 34,365 shares. 803,803 were reported by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Wilsey Asset Mngmt owns 320,703 shares. Reilly Financial Lc invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. 675,802 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,462 shares. Franklin owns 30.56M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 4.24 million shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership has 936,086 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual invested 0.24% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Regentatlantic Ltd Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased First Data Corporation stake by 4.49 million shares to 2.72 million valued at $71.37B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A stake by 900 shares and now owns 178,501 shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Installed Building Products had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $52 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 28,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 12,910 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 24 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 7,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 5,020 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 39,833 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 49,438 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 253 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 17,256 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). 45,475 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability stated it has 136,106 shares. 60,891 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 28.09 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.