Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Comparing side by side

Both Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products Inc. 51 1.18 N/A 1.83 29.15 Vulcan Materials Company 127 3.97 N/A 4.24 32.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Vulcan Materials Company has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Installed Building Products Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Installed Building Products Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7% Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Installed Building Products Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vulcan Materials Company has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Installed Building Products Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Installed Building Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus target price of Installed Building Products Inc. is $50.6, with potential downside of -9.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of Vulcan Materials Company is $137.17, which is potential -1.83% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than Installed Building Products Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares and 99.4% of Vulcan Materials Company shares. Installed Building Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15% Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03%

For the past year Installed Building Products Inc. has stronger performance than Vulcan Materials Company

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats Installed Building Products Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.