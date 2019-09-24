Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Comparison side by side

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products Inc. 53 1.26 N/A 1.83 29.15 Real Goods Solar Inc. N/A 1.44 N/A -1.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Installed Building Products Inc. and Real Goods Solar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7% Real Goods Solar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Installed Building Products Inc. and Real Goods Solar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Real Goods Solar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Installed Building Products Inc. is $53.33, with potential downside of -9.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares and 1.88% of Real Goods Solar Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Installed Building Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.76% are Real Goods Solar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15% Real Goods Solar Inc. -2.32% -29.75% 137.62% -62.24% -39.22% -63%

For the past year Installed Building Products Inc. has 58.15% stronger performance while Real Goods Solar Inc. has -63% weaker performance.

Summary

Installed Building Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Real Goods Solar Inc.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.