Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As General Building Materials company, Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Installed Building Products Inc. has 72.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Installed Building Products Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Installed Building Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.50% 6.70% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Installed Building Products Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products Inc. N/A 53 29.15 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Installed Building Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

With average target price of $53.33, Installed Building Products Inc. has a potential downside of -10.35%. As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%. Based on the results given earlier, Installed Building Products Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Installed Building Products Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Installed Building Products Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Installed Building Products Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Installed Building Products Inc.’s competitors have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Installed Building Products Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Installed Building Products Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Installed Building Products Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Installed Building Products Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Installed Building Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Installed Building Products Inc.’s competitors beat Installed Building Products Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.