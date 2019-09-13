Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As General Building Materials company, Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Installed Building Products Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Installed Building Products Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Installed Building Products Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.50% 6.70% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Installed Building Products Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products Inc. N/A 52 29.15 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Installed Building Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.08 2.63

With consensus target price of $53.33, Installed Building Products Inc. has a potential downside of -8.78%. The peers have a potential upside of 48.48%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Installed Building Products Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Installed Building Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Installed Building Products Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Installed Building Products Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Installed Building Products Inc.’s peers have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Installed Building Products Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Installed Building Products Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Installed Building Products Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Installed Building Products Inc.’s peers are 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Installed Building Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Installed Building Products Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.