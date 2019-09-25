Installed Building Products (IBP) Stake Boosted by Quantbot Technologies Lp; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position by $1.60 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 10,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 3,753 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 14,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Installed Building Products (IBP) by 481.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Installed Building Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 122,942 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 09/04/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 22,578 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Barry Richard also bought $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. On Thursday, September 5 BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 2,500 shares. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of stock.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 32,346 shares to 109,632 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 122,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).