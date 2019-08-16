Installed Building (IBP) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Its Position; Ruffer Llp Boosted Newmont Mng (NEM) Position by $25.58 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 730,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 3.87M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building (IBP) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 38,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 548,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, up from 509,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Installed Building for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 88,600 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Installed Building Products; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 129,250 shares to 505,400 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,650 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc invested in 0.08% or 9,398 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). 5,156 are held by Victory Management. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 32,305 shares. Amer International Grp Inc owns 16,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability owns 43,027 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 121,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 1,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Group accumulated 957,660 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 8,286 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 5,284 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.02% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 3,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl accumulated 12,462 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 216,351 shares. Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,956 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) invested in 0.08% or 126,993 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12.02M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 78,087 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tennessee-based Barnett & Comm has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 201,379 shares in its portfolio. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Limited invested 12.63% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

