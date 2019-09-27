InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 2 0.00 1.12M -16.64 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 30.89M -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see InspireMD Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has InspireMD Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 46,816,870.79% -107.4% -74.4% Titan Medical Inc. 1,485,524,670.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InspireMD Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Titan Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 460.75% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InspireMD Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 0%. About 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Titan Medical Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.