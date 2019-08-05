InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

We are comparing InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.33 N/A -16.64 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 87.44 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InspireMD Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. are 3 and 2.5. Competitively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. InspireMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InspireMD Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 1.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 30% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year InspireMD Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

InspireMD Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.