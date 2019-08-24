InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Contrasting side by side

InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 5 1.31 N/A -16.64 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.34 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

InspireMD Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ViewRay Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

InspireMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for InspireMD Inc. and ViewRay Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ViewRay Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 53.45%.

Roughly 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ViewRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance while ViewRay Inc. has 47.61% stronger performance.

On 8 of the 8 factors ViewRay Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.