InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Comparing side by side

Both InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.43 N/A -34.04 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.49 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InspireMD Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3%

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. InspireMD Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for InspireMD Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 184.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InspireMD Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 6.3% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of InspireMD Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. has -56.2% weaker performance while Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 8.66% stronger performance.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.