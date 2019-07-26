InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.45 N/A -34.04 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.73 N/A 1.23 24.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.91 beta indicates that InspireMD Inc. is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. InspireMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares and 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares. InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26%

For the past year InspireMD Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.