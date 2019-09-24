InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Comparison side by side

Both InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -16.64 0.00 Misonix Inc. 21 4.90 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InspireMD Inc. and Misonix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

InspireMD Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.88. Misonix Inc. on the other hand, has 0.01 beta which makes it 99.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.6% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are InspireMD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while Misonix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.