Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Teleflex (TFX) Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 227,934 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $726.56M value, down from 2.63 million last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $15.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 116,630 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9,568 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 27.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical INSE News: 09/05/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC – MAINTAINS OUTLOOK PRESENTED IN PREVIOUS EARNINGS RELEASE DATED DECEMBER 4, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Names Brooks Pierce President and Oper Chief; 16/04/2018 – lnspired Announces Appointment Of Brooks Pierce As Senior Vice President, North America; 18/04/2018 – lnspired’s Omni-Channel Games Launch Online and Mobile in Italy; 25/04/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC – AGREEMENT WITH NOVOMATIC EXTENDS TO 2022; 17/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 32.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – lnspired Entertainment, Inc. Announces Management Conference Call Regarding Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (UK) Proposed Regulatory Changes; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Forms Office of the Executive Chmn; 09/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 2Q Rev $37.5M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 25,727 shares to 826,731 valued at $162.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 15,189 shares and now owns 4.63M shares. Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. HEINMILLER JOHN C had bought 1,250 shares worth $356,250 on Thursday, March 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $350 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 27. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy”. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $120.78M for 32.27 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.