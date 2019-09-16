Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) Comparing side by side

As Gaming Activities businesses, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment Inc. 8 1.14 N/A -1.23 0.00 PlayAGS Inc. 20 1.38 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Inspired Entertainment Inc. and PlayAGS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inspired Entertainment Inc. and PlayAGS Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 208.9% -13% PlayAGS Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inspired Entertainment Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PlayAGS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. PlayAGS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Inspired Entertainment Inc. and PlayAGS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PlayAGS Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively PlayAGS Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 135.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.7% of PlayAGS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 37.01% of Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PlayAGS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspired Entertainment Inc. 5.98% -9.22% 2.44% 16.5% 19.1% 66.25% PlayAGS Inc. -2.34% -4.53% -22.19% -24.02% -32.52% -18.43%

For the past year Inspired Entertainment Inc. has 66.25% stronger performance while PlayAGS Inc. has -18.43% weaker performance.

Summary

PlayAGS Inc. beats Inspired Entertainment Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The Virtual Sports segment offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. It operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 venues and approximately 100 Websites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. The Table Products segment provides table products, side-bets, and table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette, as well as ancillary table products. Its brands include In-Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers social gaming products through its mobile apps, Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It serves Class II Native American and Mexican gaming jurisdictions, and Class III Native American, commercial, and charity jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to PlayAGS, Inc. in December 2017. PlayAGS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.