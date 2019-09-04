Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is a company in the Gaming Activities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.23% of all Gaming Activities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.01% of Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.29% of all Gaming Activities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Inspired Entertainment Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 208.90% -13.00% Industry Average 16.69% 54.18% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Inspired Entertainment Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 43.48M 260.52M 32.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.17

The competitors have a potential upside of 81.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inspired Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspired Entertainment Inc. 5.98% -9.22% 2.44% 16.5% 19.1% 66.25% Industry Average 4.96% 4.25% 13.29% 42.89% 37.69% 61.67%

For the past year Inspired Entertainment Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspired Entertainment Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have 1.74 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s competitors are 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Inspired Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The Virtual Sports segment offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. It operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 venues and approximately 100 Websites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.