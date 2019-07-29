Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) and Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Contrasting side by side

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) and Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been rivals in the Gaming Activities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment Inc. 7 1.28 N/A -1.02 0.00 Churchill Downs Incorporated 99 4.45 N/A 4.41 21.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Inspired Entertainment Inc. and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 200.5% -10.1% Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.4% 9.6%

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inspired Entertainment Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Churchill Downs Incorporated is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Inspired Entertainment Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Inc. and Churchill Downs Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s consensus target price is $106.5, while its potential downside is -11.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares and 74.4% of Churchill Downs Incorporated shares. About 37.01% of Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Churchill Downs Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspired Entertainment Inc. 5.87% 14.55% 18.05% 20.86% 27.72% 68.96% Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.03% 3.78% 1.12% 8.68% -1.57% 18.06%

For the past year Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated beats Inspired Entertainment Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The Virtual Sports segment offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. It operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 venues and approximately 100 Websites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.