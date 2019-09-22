Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 25.00 N/A -1.01 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 31 1.77 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 2.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 44.05%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.