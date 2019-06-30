Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 53 25.42 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 10 1.18 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 6.6 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuvectra Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Nuvectra Corporation’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 437.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 81.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Nuvectra Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47% Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.