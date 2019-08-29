Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Reaches $70.00 High on Aug, 29; Corecivic (CXW) Shorts Lowered By 5.33%

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $75.60 target or 8.00% above today’s $70.00 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.67 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $75.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $133.92M more. The stock increased 5.22% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 173,077 shares traded. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has risen 58.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.27% the S&P500.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) had a decrease of 5.33% in short interest. CXW’s SI was 1.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.33% from 1.33 million shares previously. With 611,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s short sellers to cover CXW’s short positions. The SI to Corecivic Inc’s float is 1.07%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 143,767 shares traded. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has declined 33.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CXW News: 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC IN AMENDED & RESTATED SR CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – CORECIVIC SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $2.24 TO $2.30; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – CORECIVIC – AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $1.0 BLN, REPLACING EXISTING $900.0 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CORECIVIC 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 53C, EST. 52C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q FFO 52c/Shr-FFO 54c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic 1Q Normalized FFO 53c/Share; 02/05/2018 – CoreCivic Sees 2Q Normalized FFO 53c-55c/Share

More notable recent CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreCivic rises 1.2% after boosting 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CoreCivic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CXW – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic: Rapid Growth At Deep Value Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services.

More notable recent Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MACs issues LCDs for Inspire Medical proposing coverage of Inspire Therapy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Additional 17.7 Million Covered Lives with Seven New Coverage Policies – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces New Brand Identity and Website to Better Reach Prospective Patients Struggling with Sleep Apnea – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Increases 2019 Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.