Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Reaches $64.08 52-Week High; Wunderlich Securities Upped By $595,944 Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high and has $69.21 target or 8.00% above today’s $64.08 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.53 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $69.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $122.00M more. The stock increased 3.66% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 262,567 shares traded. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has risen 80.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.88% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) stake by 42.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 1,674 shares as Netflix Com Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 5,641 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 3,967 last quarter. Netflix Com Inc now has $166.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Docusign Inc stake by 7,413 shares to 44,053 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) stake by 2,091 shares and now owns 5,330 shares. Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $899,150 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Netflix had 37 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, January 14. Barclays Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, January 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, January 18. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Nomura.

Analysts await Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea . The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. It currently has negative earnings.