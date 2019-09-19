Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) Contrasting side by side

Both Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 24.12 N/A -1.01 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.38 N/A 0.30 105.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.1 and 23.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Varex Imaging Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Varex Imaging Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. was more bullish than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.