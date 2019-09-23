Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Contrasting side by side

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 25.00 N/A -1.01 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 189.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 0%. 0.9% are Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Titan Medical Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.