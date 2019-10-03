Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Contrasting side by side

Both Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 65 -1.95 18.82M -1.01 0.00 Misonix Inc. 20 -2.01 7.45M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 28,985,060.83% -18.1% -14.4% Misonix Inc. 38,107,416.88% -28.3% -23.1%

Liquidity

24.1 and 23.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. Its rival Misonix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.6 respectively. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Misonix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Misonix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 26.6%. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. was more bullish than Misonix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats Misonix Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.