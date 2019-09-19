Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 24.44 N/A -1.01 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.10 N/A 2.01 43.57

In table 1 we can see Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 2.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 99.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. was more bullish than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.