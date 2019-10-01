Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Comparing side by side

Both Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 65 -2.18 18.82M -1.01 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 4 7.57 28.93M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 28,781,159.20% -18.1% -14.4% EDAP TMS S.A. 777,082,382.01% -0.4% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 15.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of EDAP TMS S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors EDAP TMS S.A. beats Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.